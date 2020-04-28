Sisodia asks MHRD to promote all students of classes 10 and 12 based on internal exams

cities

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday asked the Union human resources development ministry to promote all students of classes 10 and 12 on the basis of their scores in internal examinations, just as it had done for students of classes 9 and 11.

The government has also asked the ministry to provide Delhi government teachers slots on Doordarshan and AIR [All India Raido] to broadcast classes, amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia made the requests during a video conference with Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Pokhriyal had convened the meeting with education ministers of all states to take stock of the status of online classes for students amidst the lockdown.

“It’s not feasible to conduct the remaining exams for class 10 and 12 students anytime soon. The CBSE should follow the same process it is adopting in case of Class 9 and 11 and promote them on the basis of their internal marks,” Sisodia said in a statement issued after the meeting.

Explaining the rationale behind the suggestion, Sisodia in his statement said, “Other states have their own state boards but Delhi has CBSE [Central Board of Secondary Education] as its board. Most CBSE students come from Delhi. Therefore, I appeal to the Union HRD minister that the CBSE is asked to take a similar route for promoting the students as it proposed for classes 9 and 11. In these uncertain times, I don’t know if we will be able to conduct examinations again, so on the basis of same formula like internal assessments, papers already conducted, and others, the students of class 10 and 12 too should be evaluated. This will help us not waste our students’ time and help us not push their academic cycles further and get their studies hampered.

The HRD ministry had, earlier this month, announced that all students of classes 9 and 11 will be promoted based on their scores in internal assessments.

Sisodia further recommended that the NCERT [National Council of Educational Research and Training] and CBSE reduce the syllabus in the next academic cycle by 30% across classes.

“All assessments should be conducted from the truncated syllabus. The same reduced syllabus should be the basis of entrance exams like JEE, NEET, etc, in 2021,” he said.

Sisodia further requested the HRD minister to help the Delhi government get Doordarshan and AIR airtime to broadcast their classes live.

“We are using the online medium and collaborating with the best organisation (in the education domain) to conduct online classes for our students. But I further want to request the MHRD to provide us with Doordarshan and AIR slots to broadcast our own classes. I would request you to give us separate slots for elementary, secondary and senior secondary education. If you grant us the slots, we will have our teachers on board to conduct the classes and air as per our lesson plan,” he said.

The minister said that only 68% of students in the national capital’s government schools have access to smartphones at home. “It is very important for us to reach the parents and the students through Doordarshan and All India Radio with our classes and content.”

In Delhi, while are no examinations pending for class 10 students, as many as 12 exams

are yet to conducted for those in class 12, including business studies, geography, Hindi, sociology, home science, computer science, information technology and bio-technology, among others.

In northeast Delhi, where board exams were suspended mid-way through owing to the communal riots in the last week of February, six exams are pending for class 10, including Hindi, English, science and social science. For class 12, as many as 11 exams are yet be conducted in northeast Delhi.

Pokhriyal told the officials and state ministers present at the video-meeting that the ministry would extend its support to all states in the matter.