Sisodia reviews online classes, seek suggestions for improvement

cities

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:23 IST

New Delhi: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday visited two government schools and interacted with teachers and parents to review the “semi-online” teaching-learning model initiated by the government.

On July 2, the government had asked its teachers to focus on student-teacher interaction while carrying out learning activities during Covid-19 pandemic. The education department had also issued a series of instructions for teachers and principals asking them to stay connected to students through WhatsApp.

Children up to classes 10 are given worksheets every week through WhatsApp. Those children who do not have smartphones at home can ask their parents to collect printout of the weekly worksheets from their respective schools. Class 12 students are attending live online classes conducted by teachers in 12 subjects.

On Saturday, Sisodia interacted with teachers and parents and sought suggestions to improve online education at two government schools in Prashant Vihar and Pitampura. “The whole world is in crisis. But our students are facing the biggest crisis. We cannot sit and wait for everything to settle on its own. We had to find some measures to keep the learning process going and we found it,” Sisodia said. While interacting with parents, Sisodia said that parent-teacher meetings too should be organized at regular intervals using online method.

“This is the first time in the country that online education has been done in government schools at such a scale,” Sisodia said. He also congratulated parents for supporting their children’s education by turning their homes into schools. “Soon there will be a vaccine to cure Corona, but there is no vaccine for the loss of education. Therefore, we have to reduce our other expenses so that we continue with our children’s education. If there is a loss in education, it will not only be the loss of that child or family, but it will be a loss for the entire country,” Sisodia said.

The education minister said that teachers were trying to provide education through social media platforms like Facebook to engage students in educational content instead of other things. “We did not think that we too would provide education through social media. But today, under compulsion, we launched this experiment which has reduced the educational loss significantly,” he said.