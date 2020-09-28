e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / SIT names former Punjab DGP Saini, suspended IG Umranangal as accused in 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case

SIT names former Punjab DGP Saini, suspended IG Umranangal as accused in 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case

Special investigation team to soon issue notices to both former police officials, who have been accused of criminal conspiracy

chandigarh Updated: Sep 28, 2020 17:32 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
Parteek Singh Mahal
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
Former Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini and Inspector General of Police PS Umranangal, who have been accused of criminal conspiracy by a special investigation team probing the Behbal Kalan firing incident of 2015. Two villagers died in the police firing on October 14, 2015, while protesting against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib.
Former Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini and Inspector General of Police PS Umranangal, who have been accused of criminal conspiracy by a special investigation team probing the Behbal Kalan firing incident of 2015. Two villagers died in the police firing on October 14, 2015, while protesting against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib.(HT file photos)
         

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 police firing incidents at Behbal Kalan has named former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini and suspended inspector general of police (IGP) Paramraj Singh Umranangal as accused in the first information report (FIR) at Bajakhana police station.

A senior member of the SIT said, “During investigation, it was found that Saini and Umranangal were involved in the Behbal Kalan firing conspiracy, so they have been nominated as accused in the FIR.”

Though they have been accused of criminal conspiracy, they won’t be arrested immediately as the Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the SIT to give them a seven-day notice before initiating action against them in the police firing cases.

The SIT is likely to issue notices to Saini and Umaranangal soon.

The development comes weeks after a policeman, the prime accused in the firing incident, turned approver. On September 15, a Faridkot court allowed the SIT’s application seeking pardon to inspector Pardeep Singh, the then reader to former Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sharma.

On September 10, SIT member IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh had told the Faridkot court that then DGP Saini and suspended IGP  Umranangal were the main conspirators in the Behbal Kalan firing incident.

However, hearing the plea of another accused, a former Kotkapura station house officer Gurdeep Singh Pandher, the high court last week directed the SIT not to submit any supplementary chargesheet in the Behbal Kalan firing case till the next hearing on October 3.

Pandher has alleged in the petition that Kunwar Vijay Pratap is biased against him and he has been threatened on his instance.

The high court sought a reply from the state government that if it would be willing to substitute IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap with another officer to be part of the SIT constituted to investigate the Behbal Kalan incident.

Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village had died in the police firing on October 14, 2015, while protesting against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib. Besides, many people were seriously injured in the incident.

