Six Covid deaths reported in J&K

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
         

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 137 fresh coronavirus cases and six more deaths on Tuesday taking the total case count in the UT to 1,21,923 and death toll to 1,897.

Officials said that 66 people tested positive in Kashmir and 71 in Jammu. One death was reported in Kashmir and five in Jammu due to the contagion.

They added that 1, 17,426 people have recovered in the UT so far after 215 patients were discharged, taking the recovery rate to 96.31%. There are 2,600 active cases while the total tests conducted in the UT have crossed 39.70 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 22 people tested positive, followed by Pulwama at 18 cases. In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 49, while Udhampur reported seven cases.

Srinagar has topped the case tally with 25,503 cases and 450 deaths, followed by Jammu with 24,107 cases and 361 deaths.

Till date, 9.12 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 14,992 in home quarantine, 2,600 in isolation, and 33,783 under home surveillance. Besides, 8.58 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

‘Conception that housewives don’t add to economic value of household must be overcome’: SC
‘In line with public trust standards’
60,000 cops registered so far to get Covid-19 vaccine shots
Initiatives like ‘Make in India’ may lead to trade barriers: Juster
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Delhi riots: Police to allow access to charge sheet on jail computers
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
