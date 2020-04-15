Six fresh cases take Punjab tally to 185

cities

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 00:04 IST

Chandigarh: Punjab on Tuesday witnessed six new Covid-19 cases with Gurdaspur district also opening its account. State now has 185 corona-positive cases and 27 patients have been cured.

While two cases were reported in SAS Nagar (Mohali), one each were reported in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Patiala and Sangrur.

Tuesday number is being seen as a relief for the state which on Monday had added nine new cases. The state has witnessed 10 new cases on Sunday and nine on Saturday.

With Gurdaspur also witnessing first case, the virus is now spread in 18 of the 22 districts. Ferozepur, Fazilka, Tarn Taran and Bathinda are the districts where no case has appeared to date.

The two new cases took Mohali district’s tally to 56, which is highest in Punjab.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old house help of the 78-year-old Kharar woman, who died on April 7 and tested positive for coronavirus later, was also diagnosed with Covid-19. The second patient is a 56-year-old woman of Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi, whose sample was sent again and found positive. With this, the village count has gone up to 38.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, “We have isolated the Kharar family and teams have been sent to collect samples. Both the women have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. The lane has been sealed and we have already begun the screening of the residents.”

In Gurdaspur, a 60-year-old man from Bhaini Paswal village of Gurdaspur district has tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Punjab special chief secretary Karan Bir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday tweeted that the patient’s brother had died in Jalandhar with similar symptoms on April 7 though his Covid-19 test reports were yet to arrive. Gurdaspur civil surgeon Dr Kishan Chand said that the patient has now been referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

In Jalandhar, a 70-year-old man of Basti Danish Manda tested positive for novel coronavirus in Jalandhar on Tuesday. With this, 25 positive cases, including two deaths, have been reported so far from the district, which is second highest in the state. The district administration has sealed the Basti Danish Manda area family members have been put under isolation

A man tested positive for coronavirus in Malerkotla area of Sangrur on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to three.

Malerkotla SDM Vikramjeet Singh Panthey told HT that the 25-year-old patient had come in contact with another patient last week. “The youth met 55-year-old Delhi man at Malerkotla Markaz. He was home quarantined and tested positive o Tuesday,” the SDM said.

One case was reported in Patiala, special chief secretary KBS Sidhu announced this through a tweet.

(With inputs from Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, and Mohali)