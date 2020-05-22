e-paper
Home / Cities / Six more RPF men test positive for virus in Ludhiana

Six more RPF men test positive for virus in Ludhiana

Besides this, a 28-year-woman, who had arrived from Delhi on May 18, has also tested positive for the virus. As Punjab government is refusing to count non residents in the state’s tally, Ludhiana’s tally saw no change on Friday.

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 21:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Officials say a total of 5,593 samples have been taken for testing from Ludhiana, of which, reports of 5,343 have been received.(Bloomberg)
         

In more bad news for the railway protection force (RPF) in Ludhiana, six more personnel have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of infected jawans to 55. The entire staff of RPF staff at Ludhiana railway station, which was sent on deployment from Delhi, has already been sent into quarantine.

As they were sent here on deployment, the Punjab government is refusing to count them in the state’s tally of positive patients.

Besides this, a 28-year-woman, who had arrived from Delhi on May 18, has also tested positive for the virus. She was visiting Gurpal Nagar area of the city.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that none of the infected patients are from Ludhiana so the district’s tally remains at 178. Currently, the district has 80 patients who are from other districts.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said that till date, a total of 5,593 samples have been taken for testing, of which, reports of 5,343 have been received. As many as 5,085 samples tested negative while the results of 250 are still pending. He said that as many as 131 patients have been cured till date and seven people of the district have lost their lives, while five people from other districts have also died in the city hospitals.

