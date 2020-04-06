Six new Covid-19 cases in Kalyan-Dombivli; 1 new case in Thane

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 20:55 IST

Six new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Monday, taking the twin city toll to 34. Among the new cases is a nurse, who works in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus and attended a wedding in Dombivli, was discharged from hospital on Sunday.

On March 28, the police had booked the man, who had come from Turkey to attend a wedding function, for spreading the virus to many others.

The Dombivli police said the man will remain quarantined for 14 days and later they will take action.

“He will be home quarantined in Dombivli for 14 days. We will take action as per the case registered against him,” said SP Aaher, senior inspector, Dombivli police station.

Of the 34 infected people from Kalyan Dombivli, six of them have been treated and discharged, said KDMC officials.

“The civic body has initiated a survey and asked residents to home quarantine for 14 days. We have asked residents to approach the civic body if they show any symptoms,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

A 35-year-old man from Vithawa, Thane tested Covid-19 positive on Monday. He had gone to a private hospital in Kalwa on April 3 when a man with the infection was there at the same time. The hospital has been sealed since then. “We have quarantined 10 of his family members,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, TMC.

Thane also reported two new cases on Sunday – a 28-year-old doctor from Naupada and a 67-year- old resident of Vrindavan Housing Society. The doctor had treated a Covid-19 positive patient from Palghar and the senior citizen had returned from Dubai on March 10. The doctor’s house and Vrindavan housing society have been sealed.

“The 67-year-old man, his wife and son returned from Dubai on March 10. They were self-quarantined,” said Malvi.

“Vrindavan Housing Society has around 100 buildings and all residents have been asked to remain indoors,” said Vikrant Tawde, resident of Vrindavan Society.

Thane has a total of 21 Covid-19 positive cases