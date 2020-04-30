e-paper
Six new Covid cases in Kalyan

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 22:49 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Six new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Thursday, taking the toll to 162. Besides the 20-day-old boy and his mother who tested positive, the others are a 40-year-old employee of a civic hospital in Mumbai, a 42-year-old woman staffer of a private hospital in Mumbai and two men who work at APMC market in Vashi.

After the death of an 87-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh announced that fruit and vegetable vendors will be allowed to do business only till 2pm.

However, only those vendors who have been given permission by the ward officer and allotted a spot will be allowed to do business.

“Residents at three containment zones at Ulhasnagar-5 should strictly follow rules,” said Deshmukh.

