e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Six railway staffers from Ludhiana to get corona warrior awards on August 15

Six railway staffers from Ludhiana to get corona warrior awards on August 15

The Ferozepur Division has announced names of 32 railway staffers for the award and invited them to the city for receiving the award.

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Six railway staffers of Ludhiana are slated to get corona warrior awards, for their services rendered during the lockdown, on Independence Day at a ceremony in Ferozepur.

The Ferozepur Division has announced names of 32 railway staffers for the award and invited them to the city for receiving the award.

Those who are getting the award are Sunil Bajaj, Jaswinder Ratti (ticket checking staff), Jaswinder Singh, Ramakant (scouts and guide), Om Parkash (diesel shed) and Rupesh Kumar (electric loco shed).

During the Covid lockdown, these employees worked on the frontline in the operations of Shramik Special trains and in sending labourers to their native places.

Bajaj and Ratti said that there was a possibility that they could get infected while disposing of their duties, but they still decided to work on the frontline.

top news
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In