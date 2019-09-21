Six rob gold firm of jewels worth ₹1.7 crore near Mumbai

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 00:27 IST

The Tulinj police on Friday registered a case of dacoity against six unidentified men, who allegedly robbed a gold loan firm in Nallasopra of ₹4.6kg of gold, worth ₹1.75 core, and ₹75,000 cash.

According to the police, on Friday around 10am, the six accused arrived in a car near the firm, which provided loans against the mortgage of gold. They covered their faces with handkerchiefs, wore caps and entered the firm with big shopping bags. The firm did not have an armed guard.

“They threatened the six employees in the shop by pointing a pistol and ordered them to take them to the safe, where around 500 packets of gold jewellery belonging to customers were kept. Within seconds, they filled the bags with the jewellery and cash and fled in the car,” said senior inspector Dattatray Patil of Tulinj police station.

The car was later found abandoned near the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. “The gang had split up and gone their separate ways with the loot,” said Patil.

The CCTV at the firm shows the accused entering the shop. “We are studying footages from nearby shops too. The involvement of the employees is ruled out as the dacoity was pre-planned,” said Patil.

“We suspect the involvement of a Mira Road gang but we are investigating. Despite our written orders to all jewellery shops in Nallasopara, the firm did not employ a single armed security guard. Thus, the firm was an easy target,” said Patil.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 00:27 IST