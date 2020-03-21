Sixth person found positive for Covid-19 in GB Nagar

cities

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 23:34 IST

A 31-year-old man from Greater Noida has been found positive for Covid-19 late Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases from the district to six. There have been no deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak in the district so far.

The person had returned from Dubai recently and his sample was taken for testing on March 18. The health officials were informed around 9.30pm by the National Centre for Disease Control that it had tested positive for Sars Cov2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

According to health officials, a team in on the way to take the man from his home to the isolation ward of the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida. “We have just received his reports which are positive for the Covid-19. Our teams have gone to shift him to GIMS. He had returned from Dubai and his sample was collected after he showed symptoms of Covid. Details related to his family and all the people he got in touch with are yet to be ascertained,” Dr Anurag Bhargava, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

The man lives in a residential society in Greater Noida and health officials are going to put all residents of that society under home quarantine. The society will be sealed for a temporary period till the sanitizing work is completed.

“We will be restricting entry to the society as per the epidemic act protocol. We will be tracing all the people who came in contact with the patient,” Bhargava said.

The identified person will be the fifth Covid-19 patient to be admitted to GIIMS. “We have a capacity to take care of 10 Covid-19 patients. We have received the call from the CMO that one more infected person is going to be admitted to our hospital and our arrangements are in place. We are awaiting the patien,” Dr RK Gupta, director, GIIMS, said.

On Saturday morning, one person from Sector 74 was found positive for the virus after he returned from a Europe trip. All the residents living in his society have been home quarantined as per the orders of the district magistrate.

Officials have made it clear to residents of the society where he lives that any violation of the orders of the DM related to the ban on entry and exit of people from the society will call for legal action under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.