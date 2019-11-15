e-paper
Skill based education need of the hour: Gadkari

cities Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:05 IST
PUNE There is a need for skill-based education in India and how it can fuel the economic development, for technology is disrupting every industry including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and it is time that MSME adapt to the changes to become more efficient,” said Nitin Gadkari, minister of road transport and highways of India and shipping ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises.

He was speaking at the national conference on ‘Opportunities in Logistics, Transportation and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Sector’ which was organised at Symbiosis Skills and Open University (SSOU) in collaboration with Logistics Skill Council (LSC) of India on Friday.

SB Mujumdar, chancellor of Symbiosis Skills and Open University, presided over the function.

He also added that skilled manpower in large numbers in the logistics, transport and MSME is needed, to achieve the target of $5 trillion economy set up by Prime Minister. “Logistics, transport and MSME have become extremely important today,” said Gadkari. He lauded the efforts taken by the university in launching skill-based degree programs for students.

“It is Maharashtra’s 1st skill development university and 70% of our focus in terms of learning is by practical application. The same is undertaken to give our students hands-on training,” said Mujumdar.

Mujumdar also highlighted the need for creating an alternate system of education that focuses on skill development. He said that skill-based education is the need of the hour to reap the benefits of demographic dividend.

Gadkari also inaugurated the JP Research Centre of Excellence for road safety and accident research. The centre will focus on reducing fatalities in road accidents.

