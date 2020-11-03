e-paper
Slots for 10,000 high-security number plates booked

Slots for 10,000 high-security number plates booked

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Slots for more than 10,000 high-security registration plates (HSRP) and around 1,000 fuel stickers have been booked so far, including 750 orders for doorstep delivery, ever since online booking for the fitment of HSRP and the stickers restarted in the city from November 1.

Slots for fitment can be booked through www.siam.in, which will redirect the vehicle owner to the respective HSRP manufacturer’s websites.

For home delivery, vehicle owners will have to pay an extra amount of Rs 125 for two-wheelers and Rs 250 for four wheelers, a senior government officer said.

“The rates have been decided in consultation with Delhi government and SIAM,” a spokesperson of one of the three HSRP manufacturers, Rosmerta Safety Systems Private Limited (RSSPL) said.

At the moment, doorstep delivery of HSRP and fuel stickers is available in areas such as Mayur Vihar, PatparGanj, Janak Puri, Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh, Kirti Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Vasant Vihar, Mohan Garden, Rajender Nagar, Maya Puri, Dilshad Garden and Ghazipur.

The spokesperson said after the festival season, doorstep delivery will be available in others areas as well.

Last month, state transport minister Kailash Gahlot had directed stopping if online booking after complaints were received from vehicle owners about delays in getting HSRP and fuel stickers affixed. Bookings then were reopened from November 1.

Approximately 30 lakh existing vehicles, including 16 lakh two wheelers, 12 lakh four wheelers and two lakh commercial vehicles,are required to be affixed with HSRP.

The transport department had issued a public notice on September 22, stating that an enforcement drive would be started against vehicles without HSRP or fuel stickers.

