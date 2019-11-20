Smoke from mosquito coil equivalent to 51 cigarettes: Docs

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:12 IST

LUCKNOW Sleeping in a room that has a mosquito repellent coil can damage your lungs as the smoke emitted by it is equivalent to that of 51 cigarettes. And regular use of repellant can cause chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), said experts at KGMU.

“Studies have proved this. Using mosquito repellent, especially coils, leads to inhalation of harmful elements such as formaldehyde. This is because coils are burnt in a closed room,” said Dr Ved Prakash, HoD, pulmonary and critical care medicine, addressing a press conference on COPD Day on Wednesday.

“Using net is a better way to repel mosquitoes,” said Dr Sandip Tiwari, spokesperson, KGMU. Doctors said continuous air pollution also makes the lungs weak and sick as we keep inhaling toxins from it.

“With the air quality worsening, COPD can rise significantly. At present 4.2% people suffer from this disease,” said Dr Ved Prakash.

He advised that people should avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure till the PM2.5 level is in ‘very severe or severe category’.

COPD symptoms include respiratory distress, cough, congestion and sleep disorder/disturbance. “In COPD, a person’s energy level dips after walking a few steps. The airway swells and hence breathing becomes tough for the affected person,” said Dr Ajai Kumar of Apollomedics Super Speciality Hospital, in a press statement.

AWARENESS CAMP

Prof Surya Kant, HoD, pulmonary medicine at the KGMU conducted a patient awareness camp in the department. He said about 6 million people in UP suffer from COPD hence awareness is significant. He said people should be aware about its symptoms, preventive measures, and correct treatment and also stay away from myths. The camp was conducted jointly with Prof RAS Kushwaha.