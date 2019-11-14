Snatching bid: 32-yr-old labourer shot at in Kanganwal

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:03 IST

Two motorcycle-borne men shot at a labourer while trying to snatch his mobile phone in Karamjit Nagar of Kanganwal on Thursday afternoon.

The bullet pierced through the left arm of the victim, Surabhi Gautam, 32, of Karamjit Nagar, who works at a factory here.

Gautam said he was talking to a friend over the phone while on his way to the factory around 12pm when the accused struck and tried to snatch the

phone. When he resisted, the accused opened fire at him, leaving him injured.

The accused also tried shooting at passersby who came to rescue the victim, but the pistol malfunctioned. As the accused fled, the victim was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

SHELL FOUND

The Sahnewal police initiated investigation after reaching the spot. Police also recovered the shell of the bullet fired from a countrymade pistol.

Daba station house officer (SHO) inspector Inderjit Singh said no one noted the registration number of the motorcycle.

“The area where the crime occurred has no CCTV cameras either,” said the SHO, adding that the police had been trying to prepare sketches of the accused and will arrest them soon. A case of attempt to murder and snatching has been registered against the accused.