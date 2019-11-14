e-paper
Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Snatching bid: 32-yr-old labourer shot at in Kanganwal

Bike-borne duo also tries to shoot at passersby who came to victim’s rescue, but pistol misfires

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two motorcycle-borne men shot at a labourer while trying to snatch his mobile phone in Karamjit Nagar of Kanganwal on Thursday afternoon.

The bullet pierced through the left arm of the victim, Surabhi Gautam, 32, of Karamjit Nagar, who works at a factory here.

Gautam said he was talking to a friend over the phone while on his way to the factory around 12pm when the accused struck and tried to snatch the
phone. When he resisted, the accused opened fire at him, leaving him injured.

The accused also tried shooting at passersby who came to rescue the victim, but the pistol malfunctioned. As the accused fled, the victim was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

SHELL FOUND

The Sahnewal police initiated investigation after reaching the spot. Police also recovered the shell of the bullet fired from a countrymade pistol.

Daba station house officer (SHO) inspector Inderjit Singh said no one noted the registration number of the motorcycle.

“The area where the crime occurred has no CCTV cameras either,” said the SHO, adding that the police had been trying to prepare sketches of the accused and will arrest them soon. A case of attempt to murder and snatching has been registered against the accused.

