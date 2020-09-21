e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Snatching case in Ludhiana solved with arrest of victim’s employee

Snatching case in Ludhiana solved with arrest of victim’s employee

The victim, who owns a nut and bolt factory, had lost Rs 5.57 lakh to two bike-borne on September 14

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Cops addressing the media after the arrest of the accused in Ludhiana on Monday.
Cops addressing the media after the arrest of the accused in Ludhiana on Monday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

A week after a factory owner lost Rs 5.57 lakh to two bike-borne snatchers, police have solved the case with the arrest of his employee and three aides. They have also recovered Rs 4.80 lakh cash, the motorcycle used in the crime, a toy pistol, a cheque and a bag from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Vicky Kumar alias Vicky, 32, of Shimlapuri, Shivam Khullar alias Shammi, 35, of Guru Nanak Nagar, Kapil Kumar, 36, of New Kundanpuri and Raju Soni alias Lalit Soni, 37, of Chandar Nagar. Vicky is an employee in the factory of the victim, Vishal Jain.

As per information, on September 14, Vicky had collected Rs 5.7 lakh from the market and handed it over to Jain near the Post Office in Millar Ganj.

He had also simultaneously tipped off his friends. Following this, Kumar and Soni turned up at the spot on a motorcycle and snatched the cash bag from Jain and fled.

Vicky was also present at the spot at the time of the incident, joint commissioner of police (rural) Kanwardeep Kaur said.

She added that after the case was lodged on Sunday, they started keeping a tab on Vicky. On Monday, Vicky went to meet his accomplices following which the police caught him red-handed.

A case had been registered against the accused under Section 379-B (snatching using force) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’: Sukhbir Singh Badal
‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Parties gear up to oppose three labour code bills in Parliament
Parties gear up to oppose three labour code bills in Parliament
UP new business destination: Yogi Adityanath
UP new business destination: Yogi Adityanath
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
First stubble fires start to show up on Nasa map
First stubble fires start to show up on Nasa map
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Patients flouting home isolation rules to be shifted to Covid centres
Patients flouting home isolation rules to be shifted to Covid centres
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In