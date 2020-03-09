Snow leopard dies in HP’s Kibber

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 22:16 IST

A snow leopard died reportedly after it fell into a deep gorge in Kibber – a village located at an altitude of 4,200 metre above the sea level. The snow leopard died while chasing an ibex (capra sibirica hemalayanus),a goat that inhabits the high altitude rugged terrains of Himalayas.

The leopard fell into gorge after a failed attempt to hunt ibex’, said divisional forest officer Spiti.

A mature ibex nearly weighs about 90 kilogram and stands about 40 inches tall with curved horns.

The forest officials had sent a team of local trekkers and forest staff to retrieve the body of the leopard and take it to Kaza for postmortem, he said. He said a snow leopard name Rancho had died in 2007 when it was hunting Bharal blue sheep.