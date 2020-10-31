e-paper
Snowfall blocks Manali-Leh highway, closed for traffic

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Manali-Leh National Highway has been blocked for vehicular movement after heavy snowfall in higher reaches of the state on Friday night.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) said that the road in Manali and Atal Tunnel is clear and vehicular movement is normal. Manali-Leh highway is also clear up to Keylong.

Snowfall has been witnessed in many places of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba and Kullu district. Baralacha Pass witnessed 30cm snowfall, Keylong received 10cm, 8cm in Rohtang Pass, 5cm in Sissu.

Due to snowfall, temperatures have decreased marginally in the higher reaches of the state, and water bodies in Lahaul-Spiti have started to freeze during the night

Apart from this, light rainfall also occurred at isolated parts of the state while the weather remained mostly cloudy throughout the state.

The minimum temperature increased by one to two degrees during the last 24 hours while maximum temperatures were normal as no appreciable change has been witnessed.

The minimum temperature in Shimla on Saturday morning was 11.4°C, while Kufri, which is 14 kilometers away from Shimla recorded 9.3°C minimum temperature.

Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 4.8°C, 11.4°C. and 8.4°C minimum temperature respectively.

Solan recorded 8.8°C, Bilaspur 11.5°C, Hamirpur 11.2°C, Nahan 14.7°C, and Kalpa, 2.3°C as the minimum temperature.

Una recorded 9.9°C minimum temperature while Keylong was the coldest as it recorded minus 0.8°C as the minimum temperature.

