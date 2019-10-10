Social media ‘catfight’ takes ugly turn as shots fired at restaurant owner’s SUV in Ganj

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:59 IST

The scene could have been straight out of a Bollywood potboiler.

Gunshots and a social media fight between two women leading to an attempt on a restaurant owner’s life spiced up the night at Lucknow’s Hazratganj crossing on Wednesday, causing panic among customers at the eatery in the heart of the city.

The situation arose when the boyfriend of one of the women involved in the social media ‘catfight’ opened fire on the restaurant owner’s SUV, the police said on Thursday. The youth, Mohd Aadil who allegedly fired the shots, was arrested on Thursday, the police said. Aadil was annoyed with the restaurateur for having intervened when he (Aadil) threatened the woman who had a showndown with his girlfriend, the police said.

Circle officer (CO), f Hazratganj, Abhay Mishra said the initial probe revealed Aadil had come to threaten the woman on behalf of his girlfriend, who had a confrontation with her on a social media platform.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani said the police registered an FIR for attempt to murder and causing nuisance at a public place following a complaint by the restaurateur Praphulla Pandey.

The SSP said the prime accused Mohd Aadil’s brother-in-law Mohd Rehan was arrested. Aadil had initially fled from the spot after opening fire, the police claimed.

The police have accused Mohd Rehan of helping Mohd Aadil escape. Police claimed Aadil had made a call to Rehan after the crime. Police officials also said Rehan was present with Aadil when the incident took place. The family members of Rehan, however, claimed that he was not involved in the incident as he was at a hospital in Mahanagar area of the state capital where his wife was admitted for post-child birth complications.

In his complaint to the police, Pandey said Aadil was misbehaving with the woman visitor to the restaurant when he intervened and asked Aadil to leave the place.

As the woman felt unsafe after Aadil’s threat, she chose to wait in the SUV with Pandey outside the restaurant, according to the complaint. In the meantime, Aadil reappeared on the scene with his associates and asked the woman to come out of the SUV.

Pandey said Aadil whipped out a firearm and opened multiple rounds of fire at them. He said bullets hit the SUV, damaging its windscreen and the rear of the vehicle.

The Hazratganj circle officer also said the firearm used by Aadil was likely to have been illegally obtained as he did not have a licensed firearm issued in his name.

