Soil, concrete chip off Patripool bridge

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:32 IST
A small portion of soil and concrete on the foundation of Patripool rail overbridge in Kalyan fell on Thursday evening, prompting the Kalyan traffic police to barricade a portion of the bridge for safety measures.

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has started work of the bridge parallel to the existing bridge after the 104-year-old Patripool bridge was dismantled in November 2018.

“The on-duty traffic cops spotted the erosion of soil below the foundation of the bridge’s retaining wall. All the ongoing work at the site has been stopped for safety reasons. The MSRDC engineers have been alerted about it. The ongoing work of the new bridge might be the reason for the eroding of the soil,” said Bharat Patil, ward officer, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

The traffic police immediately barricaded a portion of the bridge.

“We barricaded around 20-foot area of the bridge so that vehicles steer clear of the portion. Although there are fewer vehicles plying on the road, we will take safety measure till engineers fix the portion of the bridge,” said Sukhdev Patil, senior traffic police inspector, Kalyan.

An official from the MSRDC said, “We will check what caused the erosion and take measures to ensure safety at the bridge construction site.”

