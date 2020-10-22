Solve internal rift before slamming Oppn, HP Cong tells BJP

cities

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 21:46 IST

The BJP should resolve its internal rift before making adverse remarks about the opposition, said Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Singh Rathore here on Thursday.

Rathore said that senior BJP leader Shanta Kumar’s statement that politics is getting polluted in the state BJP unit is a huge message in itself and clearly indicates the growing discontent among leaders within.

The state Congress chief said Shanta Kumar’s statement cannot be taken lightly. He said that today some BJP ministers in the state have become unbridled and the situation between the government and the bureaucracy is becoming confrontational.

Attacking the central government, Rathore said it is doing its best to suppress the voice of the farmers in the country. He said the Congress will continue the farmers’ fight till the Centre withdraws its black laws.

Reacting to the students’ movement going on in Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Rathore said that HPU administration should talk to the students and accept their genuine demands. He accused the HPU V-C of arbitrariness and acting like a dictator. “The V-C should let go of his ego and listen to the struggling students and resolve their issues,” the Cong leader said.

Rathore said the panchayat elections in the state should be conducted before snowfall in the upper regions. He said that since the state government completely failed to carry out development works in the state, the BJP would see a crushing defeat in these elections.

He alleged that every section of the state was unhappy with the present regime.