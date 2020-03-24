Sonia asks Amarinder to give wage support to construction workers amid coronavirus outbreak

cities

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 13:15 IST

CHANDIGARH: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday urged chief minister Amarinder Singh to provide urgent wage support to construction workers who have been deprived of work following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Praising his “tireless efforts” towards responding to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sonia, in a two-page letter to the Punjab chief minister, wrote that the construction sector was still reeling under the twin blow of demonetisation and GST, and the slowdown triggered by Covid-19 was likely to further deepen the crisis. While lakhs of migrant workers fled large cities over the last week due to panic and stoppage of work, many were left stranded due to stringent lockdown measures and closure of public transport, she said, stressing the dependence of workers in informal sector on daily wages.

“At this juncture, it is critical to ensure that workers are given the benefits they are entitled to under statutory provisions. State Welfare Boards set up under the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996, have a large pool of utilised funds collected through the levy of construction cess,” reads the letter.

The Congress parliamentary party chairperson said the State Welfare Board may consider providing wage support to their registered beneficiaries, citing the example of Canada which has announced wage subsidy measures in light of the extraordinary circumstances. She urged Capt Amarinder Singh to advise the State Welfare Board to take necessary action at the earliest, asking him keep her informed of progress in this matter.