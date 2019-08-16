Soon, 54 days of extra classes for Class 9 students of UP Board

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:09 IST

Soon, Class 9 students of government schools, struggling to perform well in mathematics, science and Hindi will get the benefit of extra classes to help them improve their grasp on these subjects. The initiative of 54 days of extra classes -- part of UP secondary education department’s ‘Arohan-Adhigam Vradhhi Karyakram’ campaign -- will commence on September 16 and end on November 30, said officials.

Officials said that a test would be conducted to determine how many students needed extra classes. Once the extra classes were completed, another test would be conducted to check the improvement in the students’ performance, said an official of UP Board.

Officials said that a master trainer from every district would be trained, who would then train the teachers of his / her district. The training of the master teachers would be conducted in Lucknow sometime after August 25, said officials. “The names of the master trainers have to be submitted by all the district inspectors of schools (DIoS) to their respective educational officials by August 25,” said an officer.

Joint director of secondary education, Agra division, Mukesh Agrawal told HT, “These remedial classes will help students clear their doubts and get a better grasp on subjects. I have directed the DIoS of Agra, Mathura, Firozabad and Mainpuri to submit a list of the master trainers from their districts.”

He further said, “For the betterment of the students who are weak in certain subjects, I will personally monitor this programme in our division.”

