Soon, a single mobile app for all public services in Chandigarh

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:58 IST

In a move to ease lives of city residents, Chandigarh will soon have a single mobile application for all major public services.

Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL), that has been tasked with the project, has roped in Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to execute it.

BEL is already engaged by UT to develop its integrated control command centre (ICCC) in Sector 17 that will serve as a nerve centre to monitor traffic, water supply, sewerage and other public services.

A senior official, monitoring the project, said BEL had submitted a proposal to develop the app. “It will be examined at a meeting of the technical committee before work starts on developing the mobile application. We are hopeful to release it within two months,” he said.

Multiple apps active in UT

The project is the brainchild of UT adviser Manoj Parida, who wanted a single app in Chandigarh rather than having people navigate to different apps.

UT has an “E-sampark Chandigarh” app where residents can make payment for electricity and water bills, and retrieve the list of all sampark centres in Chandigarh and services offered by them.

Another application run by the Registering and Licensing Authority, “MobileRLA”, allows users to check their vehicle registration certificate (RC) and driving licence (DL) details, apart from information on applying for these documents. Users can also give a mock driving test on the app.

Then the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) runs the “CTU Bus Guide”, which provides quick access to local bus routes and timings.

“My Chandigarh” by the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC) gives information about Chandigarh and its public places, and offers a single touch call in case of emergency.

Apart from these, the app, “Niyojan Chandigarh”, keeps a track on illegal constructions in various villages and city’s periphery. People can file a complaint, attach information about the illegal construction and also check status of the complaints.

Earlier, the parking contractor launched an app for online booking of parking slots, but it was scrapped by the municipal corporation. Most active of all apps in Chandigarh is the one run by the Chandigarh Traffic Police that allows people to find the whereabouts of their toed-away vehicles.

In the works

A senior official of CSCL said the new exhaustive mobile app to be developed by BEL will be a one-stop destination for all existing applications running in Chandigarh. Apart from these, new services will also be introduced. It will be available on all major mobile platforms, and mostly importantly allow people to submit their queries and get response.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 19:58 IST