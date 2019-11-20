Soon, Panjab University scholars can give PhD viva through Skype

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 01:04 IST

Chandigarh In a welcome decision for research scholars of Panjab University, the varsity’s committee for PhD guidelines on Tuesday recommended that they be allowed to appear in viva voce through Skype.

The recommendation was made in a meeting of the panel, which has been constituted by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar for framing both PhD and MPhil guidelines.

“The committee recommended that those students who cannot appear physically for their PhD viva be allowed to appear through Skype. It is already a practice in varsities, such as Jawaharlal Nehru University,”said a committee member, who was present in the meeting but did not wish to be named.

It was also decided that if any PhD scholar cannot submit the thesis in person due to health issues, he or she be allowed to submit it through someone else. “But that person must be authorised by the department and supervisor of the PhD scholar,” said the committee member.

These recommendation besides others made during the Tuesday meeting will be tabled before the syndicate for approval.

In another significant decision, the committee decided that five-point certificate be given to research scholars at the time of awarding them PhD degrees.

A five-point certificate validates that a scholar has received the degree through regular mode, the evaluation of the thesis was done by at least two external examiners, an open PhD viva voce has been conducted, and the candidate has published two research papers besides making two presentations in conferences or seminars.

“The decision was taken as many PhD scholars face problems in getting this certificate after the award of the degree,” said the committee member.

Also, in tests for PhD and MPhil admissions, the committee has decided that the mandatory score needed in paper one (multiple choice) for the candidate’s paper two (subjective) to be evaluated will be decreased to 40% from 50%. The aggregate score of both papers should be 50%.

The committee chairman, dean university instructions Shankarji Jha, was not available for comment.