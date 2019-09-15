Soon, seized vehicles won’t eat up space outside police stns

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:00 IST

UNCLOGGING Lucknow police are in the process of identifying five sites to keep such vehicles

Abandoned and impounded cars and bikes covered in dust outside police stations in the state capital will soon be a thing of the past. Reason: The Lucknow police are in the process of identifying five sites to keep such vehicles.

One such place, which will be heavily guarded, has already been identified near the new Reserve Police Lines premises at Kalli Paschim locality under PGI police station limits where only seized heavy vehicles and four-wheelers will be kept.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani along with SP (North) Sukriti Madhav examined the Kalli Paschim site on Sunday. All police station in-charges were asked to shift seized four- wheelers to this place within a week.

“The place near Kalli Paschim has been identified for keeping heavy vehicles and four-wheelers seized from different parts of the district,” said Ashish Kumar, district police spokesman.

Vehicles dumped on the roadsides outside police stations often cause traffic bottlenecks and inconvenience for commuters. Removal of all such vehicles will give a cleaner look to areas outside police stations, he emphasized.

ASP (traffic) Poornendu Singh has been asked to mark the areas where four-wheelers could be kept in such a manner that the vehicles could be identified easily at the time of technical examination and release, added the spokesman.

The SSP has also directed officials to identify similar centralised storage space for all five regions of Lucknow - east, west, trans-Gomti, north and rural – where two-wheelers could be stored.

After dumped seized vehicles are removed, the areas outside police stations will be clean and congestion free, said Ashish Kumar.

24x7 checking at 3 toll plazas

*The police will conduct round-the-clock checking of vehicles at three toll plazas on Sitapur road in Itaunja, Rae Bareli road in Nigohan and Hardoi road in Kakori. This is aimed at curbing crimes like vehicle lifting and smuggling of liquor, drugs and psychotropic substances.

*SSP Kalanidhi Naithani issued this direction during a crime review meeting with all police station in-charges. Dedicated police teams will do checking at these toll plazas in two shifts.

Place for seized four-wheelers

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 21:00 IST