Sound system, mandap owners to protest on October 7

cities

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:33 IST

PUNE At least five lakh people engaged in the business of sound and lights, LED displays and generators, along with florists, decorators and mandap owners have demanded to be allowed to reopen business, as they are suffering an economic loss due to the restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of Pune sound, electrical generator, and events equipment vendor association will protest outside the Pune district collector’s office on October 7, if demands are not met with.

“Due to the ban on celebrations and events, our business has suffered drastically in the last six months and we are struggling to survive,” a statement issued by the association at a press conference held at the Pune Patrakar Bhavan on Monday, said.

“Due to the pandemic, our business has suffered losses of Rs 50 crore in the past six months. Now, that the restrictions are easing we were hoping we will be allowed to resume business, but that has not happened,” said Bablu Ramzani, president of the association.

“Festivals like Ganpati and wedding season is the time when our business is at its peak, but due to the restrictions, our business has suffered. Now we do not have any source of income and our families are suffering,” he said.

Shirish Pathak, a member of the association, said, “Our savings are sinking and so we need some help from the government. the industry needs to restart. We are willing to follow all the safety guidelines, there are big lawns and halls where events can be carried out by following all safety norms.”

“We will be holding a protest on October 7 at the Pune collector office,” he said.

“Also, one of our major demand is to give us the status of ‘artistes’, so that we will be able to get the benefit of government schemes and subsidies,” he said.