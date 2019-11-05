e-paper
South Delhi traffic affected due to procession

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

Commuters travelling central and south Delhi faced a harrowing time on Tuesday, as hundreds of people took out a religious procession from various parts of the city towards Karbala in Jor Bagh. Traffic movement was restricted according to the movement of ‘tazia’, Delhi Traffic Police said on Tuesday.

Senior traffic officials said the religious procession began in batches from 8pm and continued till late night. Vehicles were stopped to direct the crowd, including women and children, towards Karbala.

“These are smaller batches of people walking towards the Karbala. They do not follow a set route. The roads were closed in parts as the crowd moved,” said a senior traffic official.

The official added, “To avoid long traffic jams, we were allowing vehicles to move in batches as the crowd movement reduced.”

The ‘tazia’ procession on Wednesday was taken out to mark the passing of 40 days since Muharram, called as Chehlom.

Traffic police said roads around central and south Delhi, especially near Udyog Bhawan, Sena Bhawan, Teen Murti, Shanti Path, Moti Bagh, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Lok Kalyan Marg and Niti Marg faced major traffic snarls because of the religious movement.

Areas around Khan Market, INA and the Ring Road near All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Sarojini Nagar was also affected.

