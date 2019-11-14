SP’s Abu Azmi writes to CJI on Ayodhya

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:18 IST

Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Maharashtra state president and MLA from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai suburbs, Abu Asim Azmi has written a letter the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi seeking death penalty for those responsible for riots and killings of innocent “after Babri mosque demolition”.

He has also urged the CJI to direct the Ayodhya district administration that was “neglecting hundreds of temples there over one temple” to take care of other temples too.

“Yes, I wrote the letter yesterday to the CJI. Post-Babri demolition, 40 riots took place, scores of people were killed, and Mumbai alone suffered economic losses of ₹5,000 crore,” said Azmi over the phone from Mumbai on Thursday.

In the letter, Azmi has written: “Now, after the SC verdict has come, some communal forces are wanting to disturb peace and harmony in the country. I have come to know that the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha has written a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath seeking withdrawal of criminal cases against kar sewaks who had demolished the mosque. Not only these, the Mahasabha also wants ‘Dharmik Senani’ (religious fighters) status for the kar sewaks who died then.”

Azmi further said, “All this despite the fact that the court of law considered the forcible demolition of the mosque and placement of idols there as illegal. After the December 6 demolition of the mosque, the country saw riots, murders, and economic losses. The incident led to a rise in terrorism, which was not there before that. People responsible for all this must be given death penalty.”

Azmi also asked the CJI to issue an order for the conservation of all the temples in Ayodhya. “For making one temple in Ayodhya, a mosque was demolished; harmony was shattered, but in the same Ayodhya, hundreds of temples are in a dilapidated state. The Ayodhya municipality is mulling to demolish them. What kind of Ram Bhakts we have who are ready to let hundreds of temples perish and see only one temple come up,” he said in the letter.