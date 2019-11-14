e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

SP’s Abu Azmi writes to CJI on Ayodhya

  Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Maharashtra state president and MLA from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai suburbs, Abu Asim Azmi has written a letter the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi seeking death penalty for those responsible for riots and killings of innocent “after Babri mosque demolition”.

He has also urged the CJI to direct the Ayodhya district administration that was “neglecting hundreds of temples there over one temple” to take care of other temples too.

“Yes, I wrote the letter yesterday to the CJI. Post-Babri demolition, 40 riots took place, scores of people were killed, and Mumbai alone suffered economic losses of ₹5,000 crore,” said Azmi over the phone from Mumbai on Thursday.

In the letter, Azmi has written: “Now, after the SC verdict has come, some communal forces are wanting to disturb peace and harmony in the country. I have come to know that the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha has written a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath seeking withdrawal of criminal cases against kar sewaks who had demolished the mosque. Not only these, the Mahasabha also wants ‘Dharmik Senani’ (religious fighters) status for the kar sewaks who died then.”

Azmi further said, “All this despite the fact that the court of law considered the forcible demolition of the mosque and placement of idols there as illegal. After the December 6 demolition of the mosque, the country saw riots, murders, and economic losses. The incident led to a rise in terrorism, which was not there before that. People responsible for all this must be given death penalty.”

Azmi also asked the CJI to issue an order for the conservation of all the temples in Ayodhya. “For making one temple in Ayodhya, a mosque was demolished; harmony was shattered, but in the same Ayodhya, hundreds of temples are in a dilapidated state. The Ayodhya municipality is mulling to demolish them. What kind of Ram Bhakts we have who are ready to let hundreds of temples perish and see only one temple come up,” he said in the letter.

top news
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News