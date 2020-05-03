Spa centre owner among four held for running salon in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 19:00 IST

The Model Town police have arrested owner of a spa centre and its three employees for running salon during curfew on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Harjit Kaur, owner of Gill Global Spa and Salon, Model Town, her three employees Ruby of Shimlapuri, Vandana Rani of Domoria Bridge and Vijay Kumar of Malerkotla road.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Raj, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. The accused were released on bail.

The ASI said that despite restriction on opening of salons and spa centres due to the lockdown in the wake coronavirus outbreak, the accused has opened the centre and also called the employees.