e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Spa centre owner among four held for running salon in Ludhiana

Spa centre owner among four held for running salon in Ludhiana

Police said the owner in violation of the lockdown guideline has opened the spa in Model Town area and called the employees

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 19:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The police said the accused were booked and later released on bail
The police said the accused were booked and later released on bail(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

 The Model Town police have arrested owner of a spa centre and its three employees for running salon during curfew on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Harjit Kaur, owner of Gill Global Spa and Salon, Model Town, her three employees Ruby of Shimlapuri, Vandana Rani of Domoria Bridge and Vijay Kumar of Malerkotla road.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Raj, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. The accused were released on bail.

The ASI said that despite restriction on opening of salons and spa centres due to the lockdown in the wake coronavirus outbreak, the accused has opened the centre and also called the employees.

top news
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
MHA orders ‘second line of defence’ for police as Covid-19 cases rise
MHA orders ‘second line of defence’ for police as Covid-19 cases rise
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Mumbai Police file FIR against Arnab Goswami, accuses him of spreading hatred
Mumbai Police file FIR against Arnab Goswami, accuses him of spreading hatred
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities