Special session: Major parties assure cooperation to UP assembly speaker

Major political parties on Friday assured Vidhan Sabha speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit of their full cooperation for smooth conduct of proceedings of the special session of the state assembly being convened here to mark Constitution Day on November 26.

They gave this assurance at an all-party meeting here. Earlier, the major opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, the BSP and the Congress, had boycotted another special session on October 2.

“Yes, we will attend the special session,” said BSP legislature party leader Lalji Verma.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhna Mishra, who had sent her representative at the meeting, echoed the same sentiments, saying her party would attend the special session. Leader of Opposition Ram Gobind Chaudhary (Samajwadi Party) was not available for comment.

An official spokesman, however, said all leaders assured the speaker of their full cooperation.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the constituent assembly presided over by Dr Rajendra Prasad had voted unanimously to adopt the Constitution on a proposal moved by the draft committee chairman BR Ambedkar. He said the special session was being convened to reiterate the commitment towards the preamble and duties enshrined in the Constitution.

Adityanath said the debate on the preamble and the duties would send a positive message and reaffirm the commitment and respect for them.

Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna said the Constitution Day would be celebrated across the country on November 26 and a special session to mark the occasion was a good initiative.