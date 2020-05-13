e-paper
Special train brings home 789 stranded Himachal residents from Karnataka

Special train brings home 789 stranded Himachal residents from Karnataka

All returnees will be placed under institutional quarantine for 14 days and will be tested for Covid-19.

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 19:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Hindustantimes
         

A special train ferrying 789 residents of Himachal Pradesh, who were stranded in Karnataka reached the Una railway station on Wednesday.The train had departed from Bengaluru on May 11.

Among the returnees, 212 were from Kangra district; 167 from Chamba; 98 from Hamirpur; 85 from Shimla; 66 from Mandi; 32 from Bilaspur; 30 from Kullu; 21 from Una; 14 from Solan; five from Kinnaur and one from Lahaul-Spiti district.

The Una railway station was divided into eight sectors and all passengers were screened for flu like symptoms, said deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar.

He said the district administration had made adequate arrangements to facilitate the passengers. A team of volunteers was deployed to distribute food packets and water to the passengers.

“The returnees were sent to their home district in 40 Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses,” he added.

All returnees will be placed under institutional quarantine for 14 days and will be tested for Covid-19.

Will go a long way, says PM Modi on round one of Covid-19 relief package
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
