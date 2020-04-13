Special water train starts between Kalka-Shimla rly station

cities

A special water train has been started between Kalka-Shimla railway station amid the lockdown, the authorities of Northern Railway said on Monday.

According to a notification, due to closure of trains in the wake of lockdown, the maintenance of the railway track, water supply, station building, staff quarters and water supply installation, etc are suffering.

The train will operate to and fro on alternative days until normal train services are restored. The train will stop at 8 locations- Level crossing C2, Gang Hut No-3 at TSL, Gang Hut No-8 at DMP, Gang Hut No-9, Gang Hut No-13, SLR railway station, Gang Hut No-15 and KANO railway station.

A spokesperson of Northern Railway said that the water consumption has been increased throughout the section for precautionary steps such as handwashing regularly, bathing regularly, cleanliness/sanitization of plants, tools, staff quarters and services buildings.

All train passing staff shall be available at respective stations to allow the train to pass and the stations will close after passing the train. No sale of tickets to any passenger shall be done.