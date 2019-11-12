e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Speed up hearing on pleas of owners of illegal homes in Alibaug, orders HC

cities Updated: Nov 12, 2019 01:08 IST

Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court has directed the Alibaug civil court to expedite the hearing on the 111 applications filed by the owners of unauthorised bungalows along coast which are slated to be demolished.

The division bench of justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla also directed the collector of Raigad district to seek help from the Public Works Department (PWD) to access machinery to carry out the demolition of five structures.

The collector informed court that out of the 159 unauthorised structures, 22 had been demolished, while demolition of other five structures was held up due to lack of machinery.

The collector also informed the court through an affidavit that the owners of 111 structures had got a stay against the demolition from the civil court and hence the same could not be demolished.

He further assured the HC that all efforts were being taken to carry out its order to remove structures that had come up in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone’s (CRZ) norms; however the efforts were hampered due to litigation.

In the hearing last week the bench had asked the collector to be present in court after it was informed by the petitioner that little or no action had been initiated to comply with the demolition order of the HC.

The bench directed the lower court to expedite the hearing of the cases and also directed the government pleader to file appeals against the stay. The court also directed the PWD department to provide the requisite machinery to carry out the demolition of the five structures. The bench further directed the collector to ensure that no new structures came up in the area henceforth and posted the matter for compliance on December 13.

top news
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities