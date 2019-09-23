Speeding truck crushes 50-year-old woman to death in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:18 IST

A 50-year-old woman was crushed to death while her son was injured as a speeding truck laden with gravel hit their scooter near Sector 38 at Chandigarh Road on Monday afternoon.

The victims, Kulwant Kaur of Jamalpur, and her son, Gurmeet Singh, 26, were returning home after attending the bhog ceremony of a relative. Kaur was riding pillion on the scooter.

Gurmeet told the police that they had taken the diversion towards Sector 38 which was put in place after a cave-in near Police Colony Chowk in Jamalpur on Saturday. This is when a the truck hit the scooter from the rear, crushing his mother to death and leaving him with minor injuries.

The truck driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

Moti Nagar station house officer (SHO) inspector Pargat Singh said the accused has been identified as Darshan Singh of Latondana village of Ludhiana. “We have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused. A case under Sections 279 (reckless driving), 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against him,” he said.

LOCALS PROTEST

Following the accident, locals vandalised the truck and staged a protest at the spot. Demanding arrest of the truck driver, the protesters blocked the traffic on the road for three hours, leaving the commuters harried. Later the police pacified them and the blockade was lifted.

CAVE-IN ISSUE

The Chandigarh Road stayed blocked near the Police Colony Chowk for the third day due to the cave-in that occurred on Saturday. The police have already put a traffic diversion in place.

Ward 22 councillor Raj Kumar Arora raised the issue in the House meeting on Monday. Arora said the municipal corporation officials did not check sewage lines under the road before giving permission to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for digging, which resulted in the cave-in. He blamed apathy of MC officials for the woman’s death in the mishap.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 23:14 IST