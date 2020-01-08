Sports Tracker: Lions Celebration Cup T20 cricket from January 13

cities

Pune Six invitational teams from the city will take part in the third edition of Lions Celebration Cup T20 cricket championship to be played at the Nehru stadium ground, Swargate on January 13-19. Though the tournament has become a popular event, the organisers have not changed the number of participants. The tournament will start with round robin and follow knockout format in the latter stages. The final will be played on January 19. Kokane Stars, Punit Balan Group, Dadas XI, Dixit Royals, Nair Eagles and Saachees Supernovas will take part in the tournament. The winners and runners-up will receive a trophy, while there will also be awards for the man of the series, best batsman, best bowler, best fielder and best wicketkeeper.

NKBA’s Varun Kapur is world number 4

Varun Kapur from Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA) leaped seven places to rank world number 4 in the under-19 boys singles category, as per the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. Kapur is behind compatriot Meiraba Luwang (third). China’s Lio Liang is ranked second while Christo Popov from France sits at the top of the table. Kapur said, “The last few months have been very exciting for me as far as playing in tournaments was concerned. Playing at various tournaments added to my experience. I would like to thank my parents and NKBA coaches for their guidance and support.”

“Varun has been doing well over the years. He has good potential and a good variety of strokes. Getting ranked in top 5 is a commendable achievement and it will motivate him to work harder and do better in the years to come,” said Nikhil Kanetkar.

NKBA’s Riya Habbu is India number 1

Riya Habbu from Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA), who has been in formidable form lately, has clinched the number one spot in India in the girls singles under-17 category as per the latest rankings issued by Badminton Association of India (BAI). Sitting atop the chart, Riya becomes the fifth player from NKBA to become India’s number 1 player. Earlier, Purva Barve (U-15 girls singles), Orijit Chaliha (U-15 boys singles), Pratul Joshi (men’s singles) and Tara Shah (u-13 girls singles) achieved the feat. Habbu followed by Tara Shah, who sits in second position, while Rhucha Sawant is ranked 11th in the girls singles under-17 category. Purva Barve is ranked 12th in the women’s singles all India ranking list. “It has been a wonderful journey. I would like to thank one and all at NKBA. I wish to continue and give my best in the future tournaments.” - Riya Habbu.

“I am really happy for Riya who is our fifth trainee to become India number 1. It is a classic example of her belief in the system and her coaches. Also a special mention of Mayank Gole who has put in a lot of efforts in getting her to this level,” said Nikhil Kanetkar.

Sarode, Jawale, Bhansali, Oak, Deshmukh, Bansode lift titles at the PMDTA Masters Tournament 2019

Sarvadnya Sarode, Swara Jawale, Saksham Bhansali, Kavya Deshmukh, Tej Oak, Shrawani Deshmukh and Sarth Bansode claimed titles in their respective events at the PMDTA Masters Tournament 2019 at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana tennis courts.

In the girls under-8 finals, third grader Swara Jawale beat Shravee Deore 7-5 to claim her first title of the season. In the boys’ category, Sarvadnya Sarode thrashed Smit Undre 7-2 to claim the crown. Saksham Bhansali outplayed Mannan Agarwal 7-2 in the boys under-10 final, while Kavya Deshmukh edged past Aasmi Tilekar 7-6(5) in the girls under-10 final.

Tej Oak beat Shardul Khawale 5-3, 4-0 to win the boys under-12 title. In the boys under-14 final, Sarth Bansode edged past Aryan Hood 4-5(3), 4-2, 4-1 to claim his first title of the season while Shrawani Deshmukh bested Navya Bhamidipati 4-1, 3-5, 4-0 in the girls category.

Pune to host Manisha -Vascon national billiards and snooker championships from January 11

The green baize extravaganza returns to the city after three years as Pune will host the Manisha-Vascon national billiards and snooker championship from January 11 to February 9. Top Indian cueists, including former world champion Pankaj Advani and former Asian billiards champion Sourav Kothari, will be seen in action at the PYC Gymkhana in the month-long event.

The tournament will feature 12 categories, including sub-junior boys’ and girls’, junior boys’ and girls’ and senior men and women. It will be the fourth national tournament to be conducted at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana which had earlier hosted the national tournament in 2009, 2012, and 2017.

“Over 1,000 players will be seen in action in 14 events in billiards and snooker and It’s a positive sign to see such a huge response for the tournament. By coupling junior and senior events together we would like the budding players in sub-junior and junior categories to witness the game of top cueists in India. They can learn a lot from their seniors and it will improve their game.” - Rajan Khinvasara, president, Billiards and Snooker Association of Maharashtra (BSAM).

Schedule:

Boys:

Sub-junior Billiards (Jan 11-13)

sub-junior Snooker (Jan 13-16)

Junior Billiards (Qualifying: Jan 11-12. Main draw: Jan 13-16)

Junior Snooker (Qualifying: Jan 16-18. Main draw: Jan 19-23)

Senior Men’s Billiards (Qualifying: Jan 21-22. Main draw: Jan 23-28)

Senior Men’s Snooker Double Elimination (Qualifying: Jan 27-Feb 02. Main draw: Feb 03-09)

Girls:

Sub-junior billiards (Jan 29-30)

Junior Girls’ Billiards & Snooker (Jan 31-Feb 2)

Women’s Billiards (Feb 03-05)

Women’s Snooker (Feb 05-09)