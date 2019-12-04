SPPU research scholar selected as UNESCO-Gapmil youth ambassador

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:23 IST

Dhammaratna Jawale has been designated as the UN representative for Asia-Pacific region

Pune: United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)-led programme Global Alliance for Partnerships on Media and Information Literacy (Gapmil) released the names of twelve youth ambassadors around the world selected to operationalise UNESCO’s global action plan on media and information literacy (MIL) in various regions of the world.

Among more than 600 applications and proposals from all over the world, Dhammaratna Shriram Jawale, a PhD student of department of Media and Communication Studies of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), has been selected as UNESCO’s Gapmil youth ambassador for the Asia-Pacific region among 12 other representatives.

Dhammaratna is pursuing his doctoral research in Sociology of Digital Exclusion as a University Grants Commission (UGC)-junior research fellow (Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India) under Dr Madhavi Reddy, head, department of Media and Communication Studies, SPPU.

He was selected with three other youth ambassadors from Asia-Pacific and other ambassadors from Africa, Arab States, Europe, North America, Latin America and Caribbean countries. All the youth ambassadors also represent the Gapmil’s global youth committee for the period 2019-2021.

Launched during the 2013 Global Partnership Forum in MIL in Abuja (Nigeria), the Global Alliance for Partnerships on Media and Information Literacy (Gapmil) is a ground-breaking effort to promote international cooperation to ensure that all citizens have access to media and information competencies. Gapmil is also dedicated to articulating concrete partnerships to drive the development and impact of MIL globally, and enabling the MIL community to speak in one voice on certain critical issues, particularly policy, education and new technology trends.

Gapmil youth ambassadors will pursue these goals by collaborating and cooperating with operational partners and stakeholders in each region to promote awareness of MIL among youth and contribute to youth training. They also give support to Gapmil youth committee, the Gapmil International Steering Committee, the Gapmil regional chapters and sub-chapters to create awareness of advocacy actions to all citizens about MIL competencies.