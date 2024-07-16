Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.61 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 17, 2024 31.53 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 31.7 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 31.15 °C Sky is clear July 20, 2024 32.29 °C Sky is clear July 21, 2024 32.32 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 32.45 °C Light rain July 23, 2024 30.62 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.57 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.08 °C Light rain Chennai 29.36 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.69 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.47 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.57 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 36.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 16, 2024, is 29.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.61 °C and 35.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 05:30 AM and will set at 07:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.69 °C and 35.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 86.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

