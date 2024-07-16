Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.61 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024
Jul 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on July 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 16, 2024, is 29.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.61 °C and 35.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 05:30 AM and will set at 07:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.69 °C and 35.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 86.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 17, 2024
|31.53 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|31.7 °C
|Light rain
|July 19, 2024
|31.15 °C
|Sky is clear
|July 20, 2024
|32.29 °C
|Sky is clear
|July 21, 2024
|32.32 °C
|Light rain
|July 22, 2024
|32.45 °C
|Light rain
|July 23, 2024
|30.62 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.08 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.36 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|22.69 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.47 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.57 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|36.38 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
