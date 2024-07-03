Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.17 °C, check weather forecast for July 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 4, 2024 31.55 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 28.43 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 27.12 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 18.7 °C Moderate rain July 8, 2024 25.07 °C Broken clouds July 9, 2024 27.53 °C Sky is clear July 10, 2024 29.1 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.49 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.83 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.95 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.04 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.64 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 3, 2024, is 29.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.17 °C and 34.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.83 °C and 34.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 94.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 3, 2024

