Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.67 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 31, 2024 32.24 °C Light rain August 1, 2024 31.71 °C Heavy intensity rain August 2, 2024 21.16 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 27.75 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 19.94 °C Moderate rain August 5, 2024 18.9 °C Light rain August 6, 2024 24.32 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.91 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.09 °C Light rain Chennai 32.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.99 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.41 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Light rain Delhi 37.58 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 30, 2024, is 27.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.67 °C and 33.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:40 AM and will set at 07:33 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.36 °C and 36.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 76.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

