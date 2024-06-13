Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.98 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 14, 2024 24.25 °C Moderate rain June 15, 2024 25.15 °C Overcast clouds June 16, 2024 28.13 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 30.36 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 31.12 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 28.93 °C Moderate rain June 20, 2024 25.38 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.67 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 32.67 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.14 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.56 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 13, 2024, is 24.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.98 °C and 30.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 14, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.48 °C and 28.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 101.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.