Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.98 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on June 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 13, 2024, is 24.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.98 °C and 30.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 14, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.48 °C and 28.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 101.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 14, 2024
|24.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 15, 2024
|25.15 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 16, 2024
|28.13 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|30.36 °C
|Light rain
|June 18, 2024
|31.12 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|28.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 20, 2024
|25.38 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.67 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Chennai
|32.67 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.14 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|36.9 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|43.56 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story
