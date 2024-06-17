Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.15 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024
Jun 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on June 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 17, 2024, is 26.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.15 °C and 32.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:44 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.06 °C and 31.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 87.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 18, 2024
|28.59 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|26.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 20, 2024
|26.45 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|26.74 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|27.51 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 23, 2024
|30.39 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 24, 2024
|29.59 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.53 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|32.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.81 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|33.39 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.77 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|42.5 °C
|Sky is clear
