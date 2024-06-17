Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.15 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 18, 2024 28.59 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 26.7 °C Moderate rain June 20, 2024 26.45 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 26.74 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 27.51 °C Overcast clouds June 23, 2024 30.39 °C Sky is clear June 24, 2024 29.59 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.53 °C Broken clouds Chennai 32.52 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.81 °C Light rain Hyderabad 33.39 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.77 °C Light rain Delhi 42.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 17, 2024, is 26.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.15 °C and 32.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:44 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.06 °C and 31.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 87.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.