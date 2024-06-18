Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.89 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on June 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 18, 2024, is 25.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.89 °C and 30.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:44 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.33 °C and 28.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 86.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 19, 2024
|22.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 20, 2024
|25.92 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|25.0 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|26.64 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|26.22 °C
|Light rain
|June 24, 2024
|28.29 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|28.79 °C
|Few clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.37 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.3 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|28.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|31.46 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|41.87 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
