Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.21 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 20, 2024 25.57 °C Broken clouds June 21, 2024 19.69 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 24.41 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 26.07 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 27.95 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 28.22 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 29.3 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.56 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.92 °C Very heavy rain Chennai 33.31 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.47 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.97 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 34.88 °C Broken clouds Delhi 40.97 °C Light rain

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 19, 2024, is 26.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.21 °C and 29.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:44 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.22 °C and 29.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 64.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024

