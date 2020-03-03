SSC exam day 1: Warm welcome for students at exam centres; one copy case registered

cities

PUNE As many as 2,85,642 students appeared for the Marathi language paper in Pune division on the first day of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination on Tuesday.

In Pune city across the schools, students were given a traditional welcome by the staff of the schools at the examination centres and greeted with flowers. Students were also seen running to get last-minute entry into the examination hall.

Snehal Raut, one of the SSC students’, said, “The first paper was easy. I have been studying for the exams for the last seven months. I am revising for the last month of the exams and hope to get above 90 per cent in the exams.”

A total of 64 copy cases were registered by the board across nine divisions in the state, with 20 highest cases in Amravati division. In Pune, only one copy case was registered on Tuesday.

An incident of the paper leak was reported at one of the exam centres in Jalgaon district, but officials claim it was a cheating case.

Shakuntala Kale, the chairperson of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said, “The first day of examination was held peacefully across the state. We had instructed all officials of the education department exam centre heads and schools about the rules and regulations while conducting the exams.”

“In Jalgaon, the paper was not leaked it was a case of cheating. We have started a departmental enquiry about that particular centre and also the process of lodging an FIR is going on by our local officials,” said Kale.