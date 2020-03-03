e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / SSC exam day 1: Warm welcome for students at exam centres; one copy case registered

SSC exam day 1: Warm welcome for students at exam centres; one copy case registered

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE As many as 2,85,642 students appeared for the Marathi language paper in Pune division on the first day of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination on Tuesday.

In Pune city across the schools, students were given a traditional welcome by the staff of the schools at the examination centres and greeted with flowers. Students were also seen running to get last-minute entry into the examination hall.

Snehal Raut, one of the SSC students’, said, “The first paper was easy. I have been studying for the exams for the last seven months. I am revising for the last month of the exams and hope to get above 90 per cent in the exams.”

A total of 64 copy cases were registered by the board across nine divisions in the state, with 20 highest cases in Amravati division. In Pune, only one copy case was registered on Tuesday.

An incident of the paper leak was reported at one of the exam centres in Jalgaon district, but officials claim it was a cheating case.

Shakuntala Kale, the chairperson of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said, “The first day of examination was held peacefully across the state. We had instructed all officials of the education department exam centre heads and schools about the rules and regulations while conducting the exams.”

“In Jalgaon, the paper was not leaked it was a case of cheating. We have started a departmental enquiry about that particular centre and also the process of lodging an FIR is going on by our local officials,” said Kale.

top news
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities