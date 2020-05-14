e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ST buses have ferried 12,000 migrants from Thane district

ST buses have ferried 12,000 migrants from Thane district

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 22:54 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

Since Monday, the Thane police have ferried 12,000 migrants from Thane district in 550 State Transport (ST) buses to Madhya Pradesh border. On Thursday, state home minister Anil Deshmukh flagged off four buses at Rajnouli junction in Bhiwandi.

“The police department has done a good job by making the proper list of migrants, arranging the buses and arranging for food packets for them,” said Deshmukh.

Around 22 migrants can travel in one bus.

According to the Thane police, 127 buses ferried 3,259 migrants from Thane and Bhiwandi on Thursday. From May 10 to May 13, a total of 430 buses took 9,000 migrants from Bhiwandi and Thane. Till May 14, a total of 12,000 migrants had been ferried 550 ST buses.

top news
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In