ST buses have ferried 12,000 migrants from Thane district

Updated: May 14, 2020 22:54 IST

Since Monday, the Thane police have ferried 12,000 migrants from Thane district in 550 State Transport (ST) buses to Madhya Pradesh border. On Thursday, state home minister Anil Deshmukh flagged off four buses at Rajnouli junction in Bhiwandi.

“The police department has done a good job by making the proper list of migrants, arranging the buses and arranging for food packets for them,” said Deshmukh.

Around 22 migrants can travel in one bus.

According to the Thane police, 127 buses ferried 3,259 migrants from Thane and Bhiwandi on Thursday. From May 10 to May 13, a total of 430 buses took 9,000 migrants from Bhiwandi and Thane. Till May 14, a total of 12,000 migrants had been ferried 550 ST buses.