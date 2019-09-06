St Mira’s college takes a step towards destigmatising mental health issues

cities

Pune: St Mira’s college for girls, Pune, has initiated a mental well-being awareness programme for students dealing with peer pressure, emotional abuse and other related issues.

According to the college, the major objective of the programme is prevention and intervention. Students can now benefit from individual counselling and therapy sessions held in college.

An online survey was conducted to understand concerns harboured by the students, on the aspect of mental health. At least 864 students took part in the event.

“The idea was born a year ago when a student sought help regarding certain issues she was facing in life. We conducted a survey with the help of our department of psychology and have set up a programme for our students from this academic year,” said Gulshan Gidwani, principal.

“The programme is conducted at three levels every semester. First being mental health awareness programmes, second counselling sessions for students in need and finally intervention. We have recruited three full-time counsellors for the same,” said Gidwani.

Giving details about the programme, Jaya Rajagopalan, head of the psychology department, said, “All college platforms like the daily sanctuary, notice boards and classroom discussions are used to promote the need and importance of mental well-being. We focus on improving the college environment that affects mental health by enhancing the coping capacities of students. Some examples of mental health promotion are interventions like awareness sessions and workshops on various concerns like stress, relationships, dealing with anxiety among others.”

Pooja Jain, counselling physiologist and the programme coordinator, said, “One of the major issues which we find in students since we have started this programme is relationship issues with their parents. Other than that students face stress due to various events some of which includes academics, career-related issues, social relationships, emotional abuse and addiction.”

A second-year Bachelor of Arts (BA) student who took part in the programme in the last couple of months, on condition of anonymity, said, “I had issues with interacting with my parents. When the first time I heard about the mental well-being programme in awareness session, I knew it was the right place and time to seek help. After going for counselling sessions and then for group therapy, it completely changed my thinking and way to look at things.”

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 18:22 IST