Stalker posts morphed pictures of 26-year-old woman on social media in Ludhiana

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:36 IST

Police are on the lookout for a Himachal Pradesh man, who allegedly morphed a Ludhiana woman’s pictures and posted them on social media.

The accused was identified as Satvir Dogra of Sujanpur Teera, Himchal Pradesh.

The woman, 26, a resident of Shanti Nagar of Giaspura, had lodged a police complaint on August 30, 2019. After investigating the case for nearly six months, the police lodged an FIR against the accused.

In her complaint to the commissioner of police, the woman had stated that Dogra had been stalking her for months. He had even proposed her for marriage, and managed to click her pictures. After she turned him down, he morphed these pictures and posted them on Facebook after creating a fake account.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, SHO at Sahnewal police station, said Dogra had been booked under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The cyber cell was working to track him down, he added.

MAN SHARES MORPHED IMAGES USING CDs

In a similar case, a Mullanpur Dakha man was booked for morphing the pictures of a 32-year-old married woman and circulating them through CDs.

The victim, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, told the police that the accused, Satnam Singh, had been harassing her for the past five years. An FIR was also lodged against him in August 2015 for stalking and harassing her.

The woman alleged that last year, Satnam stole the memory card from her mobile phone. He downloaded her pictures from the storage device and morphed them. He copied these pictures onto CDs and circulated them to defame her.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, civil lines) Jatinder Chopra said following investigation, they had booked Satnam under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the IT Act. The Division Number 5 police have launched a manhunt to arrest him, the ACP said.