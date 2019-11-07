e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Standing committee puts PMC in life-saving mode with Rs 2.69 crore on CPR kits, training

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:02 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Members of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s standing committe, on Thursday, passed a proposal to spend Rs 2.69 core on purchasing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) kits and for training on the same.

The civic body hopes that the kits will come handy in providing first aid during medical emergencies, like in cases of cardiac arrest.

These kits will be distributed among public servants including bus drivers and conductors working in the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) or State Transport (ST), security guards, traffic police, fire officials, students and civic employees. The kits will include basic and advanced mannequins and tabs too.

The proposal comes as per the 2019-20 budget wherein Rs 2.80 crore was allocated for the purchase of CPR kits.

Of the Rs 2.69 crore, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will purchase 315 basic mannequins which cost Rs 11,450 each, the total cost of which Rs 61,23,750.

A total of 473 advanced mannequins will each cost Rs 41,300, for a total cost Rs 1,96,17,500.

Along with the mannequins, tabs would also be provided for visual aid training and 80 such tabs would be purchased at Rs 14,550 each.

The total cost of the proposal also includes training in cohesive labs for the employees.

Rajendra Hankare, PMC health chief said, “With the availability of CPR kits, we can train people in multiple areas and in a year we will have our own trainers. During cardiac arrest situations, proper CPR becomes crucial and we can save up to two-third of the lives which are lost, as first aid cannot reach them during the initial golden hours. This is an important initiative in stopping non-communicable diseases, which are not only affecting elderly people, but also the younger generation these days.”

Cost of saving lives

PMC to spend Rs 2.69 crore on CPR kits

315 basic mannequins - Rs 11,450 each (Total: Rs 61,23,750)

473 advanced mannequins - Rs 41,300 each (Total: Rs 1,96,17,500)

Tablets (computers) - 80 tabs at Rs 14,550 each

top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities