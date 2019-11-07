Standing committee puts PMC in life-saving mode with Rs 2.69 crore on CPR kits, training

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:02 IST

PUNE Members of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s standing committe, on Thursday, passed a proposal to spend Rs 2.69 core on purchasing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) kits and for training on the same.

The civic body hopes that the kits will come handy in providing first aid during medical emergencies, like in cases of cardiac arrest.

These kits will be distributed among public servants including bus drivers and conductors working in the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) or State Transport (ST), security guards, traffic police, fire officials, students and civic employees. The kits will include basic and advanced mannequins and tabs too.

The proposal comes as per the 2019-20 budget wherein Rs 2.80 crore was allocated for the purchase of CPR kits.

Of the Rs 2.69 crore, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will purchase 315 basic mannequins which cost Rs 11,450 each, the total cost of which Rs 61,23,750.

A total of 473 advanced mannequins will each cost Rs 41,300, for a total cost Rs 1,96,17,500.

Along with the mannequins, tabs would also be provided for visual aid training and 80 such tabs would be purchased at Rs 14,550 each.

The total cost of the proposal also includes training in cohesive labs for the employees.

Rajendra Hankare, PMC health chief said, “With the availability of CPR kits, we can train people in multiple areas and in a year we will have our own trainers. During cardiac arrest situations, proper CPR becomes crucial and we can save up to two-third of the lives which are lost, as first aid cannot reach them during the initial golden hours. This is an important initiative in stopping non-communicable diseases, which are not only affecting elderly people, but also the younger generation these days.”

Cost of saving lives

PMC to spend Rs 2.69 crore on CPR kits

315 basic mannequins - Rs 11,450 each (Total: Rs 61,23,750)

473 advanced mannequins - Rs 41,300 each (Total: Rs 1,96,17,500)

Tablets (computers) - 80 tabs at Rs 14,550 each