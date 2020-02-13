e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / State may set up incubation hub at Andheri

State may set up incubation hub at Andheri

cities Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:06 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

The state government is likely to set up an incubation hub in Andheri MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area, with the help of National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM). The hub will be able to support around 200 to 250 start-ups related to technology innovation and artificial intelligence.

State industries minister Subhas Desai said MIDC and NASSCOM will jointly set up the hub and will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding. “Along with financial capital, the state government wants Mumbai to be known as software capital. For this, the incubation hub will be set up with NASSCOM’s help. The hub will come up at 50,000-sqft plot,” Desai said at a meeting with entrepreneurs at NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2020 summit on Wednesday.

Dr Anbalagan, member secretary, MIDC, said the state is supporting NASSCOM for opening incubators. “We already have two incubators in Pune and Navi Mumbai. Now, we want to take it to the next level with an incubation hub in Mumbai which will be having high-tech industries such as technology, innovation and artificial intelligence. We have also identified two-three plots in Andheri MIDC area.”

Anbalagan added that the start-ups will be supported for two years after which they will be replaced by a new set of start-ups. “In the next 10 years, we will be able to support close to 1,000 start-ups,” he said.

top news
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
‘Congress has to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi polls
‘Congress has to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi polls
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities