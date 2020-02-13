State may set up incubation hub at Andheri

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:06 IST

The state government is likely to set up an incubation hub in Andheri MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area, with the help of National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM). The hub will be able to support around 200 to 250 start-ups related to technology innovation and artificial intelligence.

State industries minister Subhas Desai said MIDC and NASSCOM will jointly set up the hub and will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding. “Along with financial capital, the state government wants Mumbai to be known as software capital. For this, the incubation hub will be set up with NASSCOM’s help. The hub will come up at 50,000-sqft plot,” Desai said at a meeting with entrepreneurs at NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2020 summit on Wednesday.

Dr Anbalagan, member secretary, MIDC, said the state is supporting NASSCOM for opening incubators. “We already have two incubators in Pune and Navi Mumbai. Now, we want to take it to the next level with an incubation hub in Mumbai which will be having high-tech industries such as technology, innovation and artificial intelligence. We have also identified two-three plots in Andheri MIDC area.”

Anbalagan added that the start-ups will be supported for two years after which they will be replaced by a new set of start-ups. “In the next 10 years, we will be able to support close to 1,000 start-ups,” he said.